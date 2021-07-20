Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-5.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $4,163,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

