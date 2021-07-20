Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.97 and last traded at $94.77. Approximately 19,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,430,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Specifically, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

