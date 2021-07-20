Phoneum Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $475,808.41 and approximately $5,034.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,341,871 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

