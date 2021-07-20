Phore Trading Down 9.4% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $9,147.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,557,626 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

