Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,425,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

