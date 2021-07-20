PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $30,149.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

