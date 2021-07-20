Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 3%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 1,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

