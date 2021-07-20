Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,681.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,681.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00413120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.01398712 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,504,908 coins and its circulating supply is 429,244,472 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

