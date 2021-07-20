Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 5.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.