Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. Approximately 18,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

PL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

