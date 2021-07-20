Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

