Piper Sandler Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

