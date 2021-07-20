Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,852 shares of company stock worth $6,818,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.