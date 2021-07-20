Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.57. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 145,072 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.