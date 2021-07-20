Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 4.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLRX. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,259,635. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

