PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of PLXP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

