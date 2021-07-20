PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 4,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

