Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $66.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.