Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY21 guidance at $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 9.000-9.250 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

