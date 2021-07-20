Polis Achieves Market Cap of $701,830.45 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $701,830.45 and approximately $115.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.01299335 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

