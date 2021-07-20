PolkaFoundry Market Cap Reaches $3.37 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $132,344.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

