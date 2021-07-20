Polkamon (PMON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.60 or 0.99815453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

