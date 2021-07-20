Polymath Price Tops $0.18 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $112.75 million and approximately $23.62 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00363068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

