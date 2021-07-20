PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $40,149.74 and approximately $50,530.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

