Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

