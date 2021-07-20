Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $2.59 million and $273,374.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005519 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

