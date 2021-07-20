Populous (PPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Populous has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and $1.88 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

