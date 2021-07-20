Power Ledger Market Cap Tops $69.24 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $69.24 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

