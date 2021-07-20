Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $67.85 million and $15.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

