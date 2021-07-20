PowerPool Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.64 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.