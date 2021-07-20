PowerTrade Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,970.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $44,970.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

