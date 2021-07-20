PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.
NYSE:PPL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 46,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
