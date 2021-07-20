Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Prada has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

