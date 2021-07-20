PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$15.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.