PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.43 or 0.99390709 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,472,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

