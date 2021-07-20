Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 12,531 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 882,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,883. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,154,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

