Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 20.8%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price traded down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 1,170,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 301,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

