Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.53. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $899.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

