Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $8.68 million and $193,257.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00365124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

