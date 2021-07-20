Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 284 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $136,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,689 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,398.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,536.27.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

