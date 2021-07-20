Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.67% of Triumph Group worth $138,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Triumph Group by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE:TGI opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

