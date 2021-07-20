Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.63% of Vistra worth $139,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vistra by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

