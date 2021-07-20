Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 10,056 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.73% of TowneBank worth $126,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 603,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.