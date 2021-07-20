Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 967,390 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 14.54% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $133,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

