Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of Monster Beverage worth $130,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

