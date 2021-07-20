Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.50% of California Water Service Group worth $128,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWT opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

