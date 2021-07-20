Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.38% of Ryder System worth $137,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Ryder System stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.81. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, COO Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,239 shares of company stock worth $9,950,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.