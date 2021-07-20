Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $129.07 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.29% of Rexnord worth $129,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.