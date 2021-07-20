Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $131.76 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.65% of Vipshop worth $131,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

