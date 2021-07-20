Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $137.62 Million Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 905,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.44% of Meritor worth $137,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

MTOR opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

